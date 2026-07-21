Ketan Agarwal case: Police uncover new details on alleged hitman and pre-interrogation tactics

The investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal near Lohagad Fort has taken a significant turn, as law enforcement agencies uncover further details regarding the actions of key accused Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

According to recent updates from investigating authorities, police have uncovered evidence suggesting attempts to contact external individuals and specific preparation prior to police questioning.

Alleged Contacting of a Hitman: Investigators probing the financial and digital trail in the case reported that Siya Goyal allegedly attempted to contact an external hitman prior to the incident. Authorities are currently examining digital records and communication logs to trace the full extent of these interactions and determine whether external individuals were involved in execution or planning.

Pre-Interrogation Preparation Tactics: Police sources also revealed that Goyal actively researched methods to handle police interrogations and remain calm under questioning. Reports indicate that she watched specialized videos—including Japanese instructional content—designed to teach stress control and techniques to avoid giving away details during police interviews.

Overview of the Case Development

Location & Incident: The case centers on the murder of Ketan Agarwal near the historical Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra.

Primary Accused: Siya Goyal (Agarwal’s fiancée) and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary are at the center of the investigation.

Forensic & Digital Evidence: Authorities have seized various physical items—including vehicles, headphones, and clothing—alongside analyzing search histories, Snapchat conversations, and financial transactions.

Current Status of Legal Proceedings

Law enforcement continues to gather forensic and circumstantial evidence to build a comprehensive case for trial. Meanwhile, legal representatives for the accused have challenged portions of the prosecution’s evidence as the court considers custody extension requests. Further developments are expected as digital forensic analyses are completed.