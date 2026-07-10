Ketan Agarwal case: Shattered father pleads President Murmu for expedited justice

The tragic murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has plunged his family into immeasurable grief, prompting his father, Vishal Agarwal, to make an emotional appeal directly to the President’s Secretariat and President Droupadi Murmu.

Calling his family “shattered,” Agarwal has implored the President to use her influence to fast-track the investigation and ensure the case is resolved quickly in the courts. This heart-wrenching request comes in the wake of a double blow, as Ketan’s grandfather reportedly passed away just 20 days after his grandson’s demise, unable to withstand the shock.

“I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am just a father seeking justice for my son… Delay in justice only increases the pain of families like ours.” – Vishal Agarwal

A Double Tragedy in Twenty Days: Father’s Appeal to President Murmu

Vishal Agarwal’s letter to the President’s Secretariat paints a bleak picture of the emotional turmoil his family is enduring. The brutal murder of his son Ketan on June 18 at the historic Lohagad Fort, near Pune, has left them devastated.

Compounding their sorrow, Ketan’s grandfather succumbed to shock and grief a mere twenty days after his grandson’s death, unable to bear the loss. Agarwal’s plea to President Murmu is not just for justice but for an assurance that his family’s suffering will not be compounded by the slow pace of the judicial system.

The brutal murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 was initially suspected to be an accident. However, the investigation soon unearthed a sinister plot, allegedly involving his fiancée.

The Pune Police have arrested Ketan’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, accusing them of murdering the realtor to usurp his wealth. They are currently in police custody.

State Steps In to Accelerate Proceedings

While Agarwal’s family hopes for high-level intervention from the President to ensure the case does not become a forgotten file, the Maharashtra government has taken swift action to expedite the legal process. A fast-track trial has been approved, bypassing the usual delays inherent in the court system.

Adding further weight to the prosecution’s side, one of India’s most distinguished criminal lawyers, Ujjwal Nikam, has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor. Nikam is known for his successful prosecution of some of the most sensational cases in the country, and his appointment signals the state’s commitment to bringing the accused to justice swiftly.