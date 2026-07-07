Ketan Agarwal case: Siya Goyal was already married to Chetan?

PUNE: Indian police investigating the death of realtor Ketan Agarwal have shared some new updates in the Lohagad Fort murder case. According to investigators, prime accused Siya Goyal, 20, allegedly entered into a secret marriage with her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, 22, around four months before Agarwal’s killing on June 18.

Agarwal was engaged to Goyal in February 2026, with a wedding scheduled for November in Udaipur.

Digital evidence including WhatsApp chats, call records, and location data shows Goyal and Chaudhary married secretly under the Special Marriage Act without informing their families.

Police are verifying if a marriage certificate exists and are questioning two college friends named as witnesses.

Investigators have earlier alleged that Goyal took nearly Rs 1 crore from Agarwal citing wedding expenses, but instead gave the money to her boyfriend (now husband) to help him build his career. Chaudhary told Goyal he needed 3 years to become financially stable, according to police.

Police have said that the couple allegedly had an eye on killing Agarwal right from February. They reportedly attempted once to kill Agarwal on June 14 but it was unsuccessful. It is stated that on June 18, Goyal brought Agarwal to Lohagad fort, near Pune and gave a signal which Chaudhary knew.

Following the signal, Chaudhary pushed Agarwal into a deep gorge.

Both were taken into custody by the police on June 23 and are presently in judicial custody. “Chaudhary had told Goyal to wait for three years to marry, due to financial constraint. We suspect both of them would have conspired that Goyal would not marry again so as not to arise suspicion, after Agarwal’s death and she would have eventually married once the case settled down and public attention would ebb away,” police sources had told. The sources said that Goyal was worried that she would be disrespected by her family if she decided not to marry Ketan to elope with him.

However, Siya’s brother Sahil Goyal had said in media that she had always said she wanted to marry only Ketan and had already broken up with Chetan.

The Police have still been analysing CCTV footage, deleted Instagram photos, bank transaction and are investigating under charges of premeditated murder.