Ketan Agarwal case takes new turn as grandfather dies

Family of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has once again plunged into mourning following the death of its patriarch Devichand Agarwal.

The 71-year-old, the founder of the realty giant Success Group, passed away in Pune on Saturday (July 4, 2026) due to a cardiac arrest, reported Free Press Journal. His health had rapidly deteriorated owing to immense grief and distress following the tragic death of his 26-year-old grandson, Ketan, on June 18.

‘Toll of Grief and Justice For My Son’: Devichand

Devichand Agarwal had been the backbone of the Success Group, gradually rising to establish a strong presence in Pune’s residential and commercial real estate landscape, from his roots as the owner of a small grocery shop in Tuljapur.

The shock of the tragic death of his grandson has taken a huge physical toll on the 71-year-old businessman, his family said. Despite his health, Devichand has been trying his best to ensure that Ketan’s murder is taken to a logical end. He recently participated in a candlelight march with locals to protest against the perpetrators of Ketan’s murder and asked for the capital punishment for the suspects.

Devichand had also requested the police to ensure that all individuals, including those who belonged to the close circles of the family and had backstabbed his son, are brought to book.

The Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Status

Ketan Agarwal, who was a director in his family’s realty business, died after falling from the historic Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.

Though the police had initially deemed it to be a tragic hiking accident, it later emerged that Ketan was murdered and the body was dumped on the fort to stage it as an accident.

The Main Characters of The Case

The Suspects: Siya Goyal, the fiancee of Ketan Agarwal, and Chetan Choudhary, the accomplice of Goyal were arrested by Pune police.

The alleged motive: According to the police, Ketan and Siya had gotten engaged through an arranged marriage proposal in February 2026.

However, the police allege that Siya already had an affair with Choudhary, and she could not reject marriage to Ketan due to family pressure, leading the pair to allegedly plan the murder.

The crime: The accused allegedly convinced Ketan to accompany them to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of celebrating Siya’s birthday and pushed him to death.

Current status of legal proceedings: Pune investigators are currently focused on determining which of the two accused is responsible for committing the fatal act.

Both the suspects have been taken to Lohagad Fort individually by police teams and asked to reconstruct the events of the day to ascertain their roles.

Polygraph tests would be conducted on both Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary to clear the ambiguities and reconstruct their specific contributions to the crime.