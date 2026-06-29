PUNE: An Indian Court on Monday (June 29) extended the police custody of Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal and her friend, who are accused of pushing him into a deep gorge off Lohagad Fort, till July 3.

As per the media report, the accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were produced before the court today, wherein the prosecution argued the need for investigating certain aspects.

On June 23, the court had remanded the duo to seven-day police custody.

Reportedly, Lonavla police have registered a case for murder and criminal conspiracy against Siya and Chetan, following a complaint by the deceased’s father.

As per reports, the police had said that while the incident, which occurred on June 18, was initially believed to be a case of an accidental fall, the investigation pointed to a murder conspiracy.

Ketan Agarwal was a real estate businessman from a well-to-do family. In February 2026, he publicly announced his engagement to Siya Goyal, and a grand wedding ceremony was being planned in Rajasthan for November. By all appearances, it was a match with a bright future. Behind the scenes, it was a tragedy waiting to happen.

On June 18, 2026, Ketan was lured to Lohagad Fort near Pune on what appeared to be a casual outing. Investigators say the trip was no accident. Siya Goyal had allegedly been planning the murder with her secret boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, for weeks. Police have revealed that the two Googled ways to kill someone and even physically rehearsed the act before the day arrived.

The execution was disturbingly methodical. Chetan, who came from Jodhpur’s Bilara area and had moved to Pune to help his father run a grocery business, disabled his mobile data before leaving to avoid a GPS trail. He left his phone at his shop and instructed workers to answer all incoming calls—creating a fake alibi that he had never left. On his way to the fort, he borrowed an employee’s phone for necessary communication.

“She found it easier to kill Ketan than to ask her family to break off the marriage.” — Police sources, as reported during interrogation.