Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal taken to Lohagad fort to recreate crime scene with a dummy

PUNE: Police on Sunday took Siya Goyal, an accused in the alleged murder of her fiancé and Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the crime scene, using a dummy to recreate the moment he was pushed to his death, an official said.

The exercise was aimed at establishing the exact chain of events of the June 18 incident, when the 26-year-old victim was allegedly killed by Goyal (20) and her ‘lover’, Chetan Chaudhary (22), he said.

“A crime scene recreation was conducted this morning. The accused was taken to the actual spot where the incident took place,” a senior official from the Pune rural police said.

He said that a dummy body was created, and police officials asked Goyal to demonstrate how she pushed Ketan from the location. She also showed the route taken to reach the crime spot.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Chaudhary would be taken to the fort separately for a similar reconstruction, he added. Goyal and Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district.

Goyal has allegedly told police that she did not want to marry Agarwal, and hence plotted with Chaudhary to kill him as she thought calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to the family.

Investigators are probing various aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime, the movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital footprint, and the motive behind the murder, a senior police official said.