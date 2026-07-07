Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the alleged murder of Pune resident Ketan Agarwal, with police claiming that the main accused, Siya Goyal, searched online for information related to the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case before the incident, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

According to investigators, the browsing history from Siya’s two mobile phones shows she looked up details about the Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi murder. Police also said she searched whether women are beaten while in police custody. Officials believe these searches could provide important clues about her state of mind before the crime.

Police recently took Siya to her residence during the investigation and recovered a second mobile phone from her bedroom. The device has been seized for forensic examination.

Investigators said the recovered phone contains search history and other digital evidence that is now being examined along with material from her first phone. Officers have also identified eyewitnesses who were present near the spot on the day of the incident. Their statements are expected to strengthen the prosecution’s case.

Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after allegedly being pushed into a nearly 400-foot-deep gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune.

Police have accused Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, of carrying out the murder together. Both are currently lodged in Yerwada Jail under judicial custody until July 16 while the investigation continues.

One of the most striking findings in the investigation is what happened a day after Ketan’s death.

According to police, on June 19, Siya visited Ketan’s family and offered condolences to his father. Investigators claim she told him, “Ketan is watching us from above. Please stay strong.”

Police also allege that between June 18 and June 23, both accused continued with their normal daily routine despite the alleged crime. Investigators further said neither of them appeared to show any signs of regret after their arrest.

The investigation has also revealed that co-accused Chetan Chaudhary allegedly used two different mobile numbers on the same phone to communicate with Siya.

According to police, the pair spoke using coded language to avoid raising suspicion. Digital records and communication data are now being examined to establish the sequence of events before and after the alleged murder.

Police claim the alleged conspiracy began on May 31, when Siya first thought of killing Ketan after visiting Lohagad Fort with him. Ketan, who enjoyed trekking, had often taken her there.

Investigators said Siya again insisted on visiting the fort in early June, but Ketan refused. Police also allege she hid his passport before their planned trip to Bali so that the international holiday would not go ahead.

On June 14, police claim Siya made the first attempt to kill Ketan by pushing him near a cliff at Lohagad Fort. He reportedly survived after grabbing onto a tree. When questioned, she allegedly told him she had pushed him to save him from a snake. Ketan later informed his family that Siya had saved his life.

Police allege the second attempt came on June 18. Ketan had planned to celebrate Siya’s birthday with a luxury stay in Mahabaleshwar the following day. Before that trip, Siya allegedly convinced him to visit Lohagad Fort for a pre-wedding photoshoot.

Investigators claim Chetan secretly followed them to the fort. While Ketan was looking towards the hills, the two accused allegedly pushed him from behind into the deep gorge, leading to his death.

Though there’s no direct connection between the Pune murder and the Raja Raghuvanshi case, police say Siya’s internet searches show she had gathered information about that case before Ketan’s death.

Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore businessman, was found dead in a gorge in Meghalaya in June 2025 after going missing during his honeymoon.

Police have accused his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, of conspiring with her alleged lover and others to murder him. Sonam has since secured bail from the Meghalaya High Court, while Raja’s family has challenged the order before the Supreme Court.

Police in Pune are continuing to examine digital evidence, witness statements and forensic reports as the investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s death moves forward.