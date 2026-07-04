PUNE: A purported Snapchat conversation allegedly involving Siya Goyal has surfaced during the investigation into the murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, the alleged chat shows Siya asking a friend to send a copy of her Aadhaar card to book a flight ticket.

“Send me your Aadhaar card to book tickets for a wedding that is never going to happen,” the message allegedly reads.

Police are also investigating whether the alleged conversation formed part of a broader plan by Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Choudhary to mislead investigators following Ketan Agarwal’s death.

However, authorities have not officially confirmed the authenticity of the purported Snapchat conversation, and its evidentiary value is yet to be established. Police say the matter remains under investigation.

The investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s death has entered a crucial stage, with investigators closely examining digital evidence, witness statements and forensic findings.

According to the FIR lodged by Ketan’s father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary allegedly pushed his son off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, resulting in his death.

Police said Ketan left his home on the morning of June 18 and picked up Siya Goyal from Kiwale Bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Highway before travelling to Lohagad Fort.

Ketan Agarwal case: Siya Goyal and Chetan to undergo lie-detector tests

Siya reportedly called Ketan’s mother, claiming that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge. Local residents and police later recovered him from the ravine and shifted him to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, Pune District Police are planning to conduct polygraph tests on Siya Goyal and her alleged accomplice, Chetan Choudhary, after both reportedly gave contradictory statements and blamed each other for the alleged murder.

Investigators hope the polygraph examinations will help clarify inconsistencies in their accounts as the probe into the high-profile case continues.