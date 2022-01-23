Keti Bandar Boat capsize: Bodies of two drowned fishermen found

THATTA: The bodies of two fishermen drowned in sea near Keti Bandar found in a search operation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A spokesperson of Fisher Folk Forum said that two bodies of the fishermen of a boat capsized yesterday near the coastal town of Keti Bandar have been found.

A search led by Pakistan Navy underway to trace 11 missing fishermen of the capsized boat. Navy’s helicopters and boats searching for the survivors and bodies of the untraced fishermen.

The rescue teams facing difficulties due to rough weather and fast winds.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed the divisional administration to make all out efforts to search the missing fishermen.

Moreover, Commissioner Hyderabad has imposed seven days’ ban on fishing in sea and canals in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts under section 144.

A boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized near Keti Bandar, citing a fishermen’s organization.

In a deadly boat capsize incident in the same area in December 2017, 21 people were died when an overloaded boat carrying devotees to a shrine for an annual festival and pilgrimage capsized after being battered by strong winds near Mirpur Sakro.

The boat was 10 nautical miles away from the coastal town of Buhara in Thatta district when the incident took place.

The boat, had been carrying nearly 100 devotees, mostly hailing from the coastal settlements of Karachi, to the annual pilgrimage. The boat overturned after its crew lost control of the vessel caught in a gale.

