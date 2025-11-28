Kevin Bridges Unveils UK Tour 2026: 13 Scottish Shows Announced

Glasgow, Scotland – November 28, 2025 – Scottish comedy sensation Kevin Bridges is set to dominate stages across the UK with his brand-new tour, Brand New, promising razor-sharp wit and unfiltered takes on modern life. In a move that’s already sparking massive excitement among fans, the Clydebank-born star has revealed an impressive lineup featuring 13 dedicated dates in Scotland, ensuring his homeland gets the lion’s share of the laughs.

The tour announcement, dropped via Bridges’ official X (formerly Twitter) account this morning, marks a triumphant return for the award-winning comedian following his sold-out global runs. Kicking off in February 2026, Brand New will span major arenas from Aberdeen to London, blending Bridges’ signature blend of observational humor, political jabs, and heartfelt storytelling that has cemented his status as one of the UK’s top stand-up talents.

Scottish Fans Rejoice: Full List of Homecoming Dates

Bridges isn’t skimping on his Scottish roots – with 13 shows locked in north of the border, including multiple nights at iconic venues like the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and P&J Live in Aberdeen. Here’s the complete Scottish schedule:

Aberdeen, P&J Live : February 20, 21, 26, 27

: February 20, 21, 26, 27 Dundee, Caird Hall : March 5

: March 5 Edinburgh, Usher Hall : March 12, 13

: March 12, 13 Glasgow, OVO Hydro: March 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28

These dates are just the start; the full UK tour extends to cities like Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff, with exact details rolling out soon on kevinbridges.co.uk. Expect high-energy performances packed with fresh material on everything from everyday absurdities to global headlines – all delivered in Bridges’ inimitable Glaswegian charm.

How to Score Tickets for Kevin Bridges’ 2026 Tour

Eager to catch the action? Presale kicks off next Wednesday, December 4, 2025, at 10am for fans signed up to Kevin’s mailing list – head to www.kevinbridges.co.uk to join and snag early access. General tickets go on sale Friday, December 6, 2025, at 10am via Ticketmaster, See Tickets, and the official site. With Bridges’ previous tours selling out in record time, don’t sleep on this – demand is expected to be sky-high, especially for those prime Scottish spots.

This isn’t just a tour; it’s Bridges at his peak, ready to unpack the chaos of 2025 with the insight that’s earned him accolades like the Edinburgh Comedy Award and a loyal following worldwide. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to his deadpan genius, Brand New is poised to be the comedy event of 2026.