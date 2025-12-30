Kevin Costner enjoys cosy date night with new girlfriend Kelly Noonan Gores

Kevin Costner appears to be starting a new chapter in his personal life!

The Yellowstone star was spotted enjoying a cosy date night with his new girlfriend, filmmaker Kelly Noonan Gores as they stepped out in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday just days ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The couple were seen bundled up against the winter chill while heading out with a group of friends.

For the night out, Kevin opted for a brown coat layered over a black jumper, pairing it with light blue jeans and tan shoes.

Meanwhile, Kelly looked effortlessly stylish in a khaki coat and dark jeans, completing her look with brown ankle boots, green gloves and a striped clutch bag.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August when both made appearances at the JAS Labor Day Experience festival in Snowmass Village near Aspen over the holiday weekend, albeit separately.

“Kevin is dating and happy again after a very dark time in his life,” an insider told Daily Mail at the time.

The insider further added, “He has been seeing Kelly. They were together in Aspen in late July. He has tried to keep it very hush hush because he doesn’t want this to go off the rails.”

Kevin’s new romance comes months after he finalised his divorce from Christine in February 2024 following a highly publicised and bitter legal battle.

The former couple, who married in 2004, share three children together.