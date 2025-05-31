Costner’s Horizon hit with $350k costume lawsuit

Veteran Hollywood actor Kevin Costner’s film project Horizon: An American Saga is now facing a lawsuit over unpaid costume rental fees.

The legal action was filed by United Costume Corporation, which is seeking around $350,000 for costumes used in both Horizon: An American Saga- Chapter 1 and the yet to be released Chapter 2.

The lawsuit claims that Kevin Costner’s production company failed to pay for the rented costumes. An invoice of $58,000 was issued for Chapter 1, and another of $285,000 was later added for Chapter 2.

United Costume says both invoices remain unpaid, despite an agreement made for the continued rental of costumes.

Kevin Costner, who directed, produced, and starred in Horizon, has long described it as a passion project.

The lawsuit adds to the growing troubles surrounding the film series. This legal issue comes shortly after another serious allegation surfaced involving a stunt performer.

Deyn LaBella, a stunt performer on Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, has accused Kevin Costner’s production of filming a violent scene without proper notice, consent, or the presence of a union-required intimacy coordinator.

She also claims she was not invited back to work on the film after reporting the incident.

In response, lawyers for Kevin Costner stated that LaBella’s claims had “absolutely no merit.” They argued she gave a “thumbs up” to her supervisor after rehearsing the scene and was never asked to film it again.

Still, the unpaid costume lawsuit is now the second legal challenge Kevin Costner’s Horizon series has faced within days.

The first Horizon film premiered in mid-2024, and its sequel was meant to follow just seven weeks later. However, weak box office results led to the decision to delay Chapter 2’s release.

As of now, Kevin Costner has not personally commented on the costume lawsuit. The future of the Horizon saga remains uncertain as legal and financial pressures continue to mount.