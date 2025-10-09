Kevin Costner's career remains unpredictable despite severe accusations

Hollywood senior actor Kevin Costner has been dealing with several accusations regarding his alleged poor character.

Kevin Costner has been heavily accused of attacking his Yellowstone co-star, Wes Bentley, and resultantly there was a temporary closure of production.

Other accusations claimed unprofessional conduct on the set, involvement with co-stars, and rewriting scripts with no warning, among others.

Kevin Costner is confronting sexual harassment lawsuits on legal grounds from a stunt performed for his project, Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2.

The Hollywood Reporter was informed by an insider that Costner threw at Wes Bentley when the younger star refused to obey the script of Taylor Sheridan to follow the ex’s scene direction.

“Signed up for a Taylor Sheridan show, not a Kevin Costner production,” Bentley said to Costner.

“Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him,” the insider detailed. “No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.”

However, the poor conduct of Costner not only apparently disturbed other co-stars, but Kelly Reilly has also reportedly been in tears after the incident.

Moreover, the source added that the quarrel was among the reasons that the star has been considered impossible.

“There’s a long list of people in Hollywood who swear they’ll never work with Costner again,” the amazedly said.

“To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.” He finally exited the program, and his costars were relieved by the choice, as Luke Grimes commented.

Furthermore, speculations about his poor conduct and disturbing actions follow him after his exit.

The word “difficult” gets used a lot. It can mean someone who won’t come out of their trailer, or someone who doesn’t know their lines or is rude. That’s not Kevin.” Rick Nicita, his former agent, came forward in his support, he added.

“He wanted what he wanted and knew what he wanted, and if he didn’t get it … well, he was never a great compromiser. It’s a firm belief in himself and a confidence that to some can play as arrogance,” the agent further added after the subsequent statement, unintentionally highlighting the difficulty.

The agent’s subsequent statements appear to unwittingly corroborate Costner’s issue, as he stated,

“I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seems to be reacting,” he denied rumours despite reports ofan altercation between Costner and showrunner Sheridan.

Additionally, Devy LaBella has been charging Costner for allegedly forcing her into a violent sexual harassment scene without first alerting her or having a close consultant there.

In addition, the star is insisting that the accusations are a bold-faced lie, as The Guardian reported.

On the other hand, it remains unpredictable how his career will move forward despite all these allegations and accusations against the renowned star.