Kevin Federline shares his side of Britney Spears' 2007 head-shaving incident

Kevin Federline is sharing his perspective on a pivotal moment in Britney Spears’ life nearly 20 years after she famously shaved her head in 2007.

In the upcoming memoir, “You Thought You Knew”, Federline recounts the events leading up to that incident during their divorce proceedings.

He claims that Spears had checked herself out of a rehab facility and arrived at home, demanding to be let in. “The only words that came through clearly were: LET ME IN. Over and over again”, he wrote. Federline, who shares sons Sean,20, and Jayden, 19, with Spears, decided to keep the children inside and away from the situation, stating, “I couldn’t let her see them. They wouldn’t have understood why their mom was looking and acting so bizarrely, and I didn’t want to scare them”.

According to Federline, after being turned away by security, Spears went to a nearby hair salon. When the stylist refused to cut her hair, she reportedly took matters into her own hands and shaved her head with an electric clipper. This led to the infamous “umbrella incident”, where she was seen swinging an umbrella at paparazzi, which Federline noted was the same “exact energy” he witnessed earlier that day.

As details from the memoir emerged, Spears’ team responded to Federline’s claims. A representative stated, “Once again, he and others are profiting off her, and sadly, it comes after child support has ended with Kevin”. The message emphasised that Spears prioritises her children’s well-being amidst the sensationalism surrounding the past.

In her own memoir, “The Woman in Me”, Spears reflected on her actions, describing them as a form of defiance against the security she faced throughout her life. She explained, “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back”. Following a series of erratic behaviours, Spears was hospitalised under a 5150 psychiatric hold and later placed under a conservatorship, which lasted until it was terminated in 2021 after a lengthy battle.