Iconic footballer Kevin Keegan has publicly announced his wrenching battle with cancer, revealing that the disease has reached stage four. Keegan broke the news during his first public appearance this weekend via a video shown at the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle, following his initial diagnosis confirmation in January.

The former England manager had previously shared a health update with Newcastle United in January, disclosing that he was receiving care. The announcement sparked massive support from the football community, particularly from his former clubs, Manchester City and Newcastle (the Magpies).

In the theater video appearance over the weekend, Keegan looked in great spirits while recalling his professional journey. The Mirror reported that the footballer later provided more details regarding his diagnosis while interacting with fans, informing them that he is dealing with stage four cancer.

The Daily Mail quoted the 75-year-old legend as saying: “They said, ‘We have a top doctor with this new way of fighting what you have got, which is stage four cancer.’ He was a Liverpool supporter, so I went to meet him. I knew I wouldn’t be walking alone, if you know what I mean.”

Keegan, celebrated for his stellar career representing Liverpool and Newcastle among others, was in fine form during the event. He discussed his situation lightly, sharing that he is receiving treatment from a doctor who regularly updates him on his “strike rate” against the disease.

“I said, ‘Fantastic! What is your strike-rate?’ He said, ’33 per cent.’ Oh. I thought he might say 80, maybe 90! Anyway, I am still here at the moment…,” the iconic star quipped.

Keegan also expressed his wish to return to St. James’ Park for the first time since leaving the club in 2008, hoping for an opportunity to wave to the crowd ahead of a match. Addressing the theater audience, he commented, “I want to say goodbye. I didn’t get the chance when I left the club last time.”

Notably, Kevin Keegan is regarded as one of the most celebrated English players of all time, having won the Ballon d’Or—football’s most prestigious individual annual award—twice. As a player, he made 85 appearances for Newcastle. He later returned to manage the club in 1992, winning over half of his 251 games at the helm and famously coming incredibly close to winning the Premier League title. His second stint in the Newcastle dugout took place in 2008.