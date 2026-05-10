Kevin McKidd Eyes Harry Potter Role After Grey's Anatomy Exit

Kevin McKidd, the talented Scottish actor, is rumored to join the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

After leaving his iconic role as Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy, McKidd has sparked excitement among fans with his potential involvement in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

Speculation suggests he might play Arthur Weasley, Ron’s loving father, with some even drawing comparisons to Mark Williams, who originally portrayed the character.

The rumors intensified when Gracie Cochrane, set to play Ginny Weasley, followed McKidd on Instagram.

McKidd hasn’t confirmed anything, but he’s keeping the door open: “I’m a massive Harry Potter fan… Never say never.”

Interestingly, he was previously offered a role in the original franchise, likely Fenrir Greyback, but had to decline due to contractual obligations with Journeyman.

With the new series reimagining each book as a season, McKidd sees this as a second chance: “The idea of getting another crack at that… already gets me very excited”.

About Kevin McKidd

Kevin McKidd is a talented Scottish actor and director, best known for his iconic role as Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy, a character he played for nearly two decades.

Born on August 9, 1973, in Elgin, Moray, Scotland, McKidd’s early life was marked by a passion for acting, which led him to study drama at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

Notable Works:

Grey’s Anatomy (2008-2026) – Dr. Owen Hunt

Rome (2005-2007) – Lucius Vorenus

Trainspotting (1996) – Tommy Mackenzie

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2011) – Soap MacTavish (voice)

McKidd’s versatility extends beyond acting, as he’s also directed multiple episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. His personal life includes marriages to Jane Parker and Arielle Goldrath, with whom he has four children.