Kevin O' Leary makes million-dollar appearance

Kevin O’ Leary brought spark to the event with his unexpected appearance in 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On March 1, Kevin O’ Leary stepped on the red carpet and shocked everyone with the necklace he wore, worth around $20 million.

The longtime Shark Tank investor showcased a one-of-one 2007–08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autograph card featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

The rare collectible, which O’Leary purchased in August 2025 for $12.932 million, has since been transformed into an extravagant statement piece set in 2.2 pounds of Tiffany white gold and adorned with 100 carats of Tiffany diamonds.

During his interview on red carpet, O’Leary proudly highlighted the card’s uniqueness, describing it as a “one of one dual logo” signed by both NBA legends and declaring, “We brought Kobe back to L.A. … We’re rockin’ it tonight.”

O’Leary has previously spoken about the emotional and entrepreneurial value of sports card collecting, explaining that the hobby teaches decision-making skills from a young age while also fostering generational bonds.

He has also made clear that he has no plans to sell the card, calling it a “piece unique” and emphasizing its significance beyond monetary value.

At the ceremony, O’Leary was among the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his role as Milton Rockwell in Marty Supreme.

While awards season often delivers dazzling diamonds and luxury fashion, his diamond-encrusted sports collectible easily stood out as one of the night’s most unconventional red carpet accessories.