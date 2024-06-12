‘Not sure where I’m going to live now…’: Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears

Oscar-winning Hollywood veteran Kevin Spacey broke down into tears, talking about his financial woes after years of legal cases over sexual harassment allegations.

In his first full-length interview with Piers Morgan, since the sexual misconduct allegations, Kevin Spacey was in tears as he revealed that his house is being auctioned, to pay off millions in legal fees.

When asked about his current residence, Spacey could barely hold back his tears and revealed that he has no permanent residence anymore. “It’s funny you ask that question because this week, [the house] where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on,” he told Morgan.

The veteran continued, “My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage. So the answer to that question is, I’m not sure where I am going to live now. But I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016.”

“I can’t pay the bills that I owe,” he added when asked about the reason for the estate being foreclosed.

Upon being questioned if he is facing bankruptcy, Spacey said, “There’s been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we’ve managed to dodge it, at least as of today…”

“I still owe a lot… It’s a considerable [amount], many millions. The house itself is many millions,” he concluded and maintained that he practically has no money left.

For the unversed, the allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey began with the Me Too movement in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused the veteran of assaulting him back in 1986, when he was 14, while the latter was 26.

Subsequently, Spacey was then removed from the series ‘House of Cards’.

Kevin Spacey acquitted of all sexual offence charges