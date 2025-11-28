Key Pakistan players sign up for BPL 2026 auction
Nov 28, 2025
Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, Test captain Shan Masood, and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik are among the 42 Pakistan cricketers registered for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026 auction.
The BPL players’ auction is set for November 30, with 245 overseas players already categorised for the event.
Meanwhile, the tournament is scheduled to be played from 26 December 2025 and will conclude on 23 January 2026.
The BPL 2026 will see a reduction in teams from seven to five. Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders remain, while Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors, and Sylhet Titans enter under new ownership after Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, and Sylhet Strikers exited.
Defending champions Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not participate this season.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the participating teams but has yet to release details regarding the new ownership structures.
The auction will feature 245 overseas players across five categories, A, B, C, D, and E, from which franchises will select talent for the season.
Ahead of the auction, several players have already been directly signed by franchises.
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed joins the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, while opening batter Saim Ayub has been secured by Sylhet Titans, alongside Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir, and Azmatullah Omarzai.
International stars have also been pre-signed, including England’s Alex Hales and Pakistan’s Usman Khan by Dhaka Capitals, and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis by Noakhali Express.
Pakistan players registered for BPL 2026 auction
Category A
Abdul Samad – Batter
Zaman Khan – Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain – Bowler
Usama Mir – Bowler
Shoaib Malik – All-rounder
Shan Masood – Batter
Salman Ali Agha – All-rounder
Mohammad Wasim – All-rounder
Mohammad Haris – Wicketkeeper
Aamer Jamal – All-rounder
Category B
Asif Ali – Batter
Salman Mirza – Bowler
Saud Shakeel – Batter
Category C
Ali Raza – Bowler
Jahandad Khan – All-rounder
Haider Ali – Batter
Khurram Shahzad – Bowler
Abdullah Shafique – Batter
Zafar Gohar – All-rounder
Bilawal Bhatti – All-rounder
Category D
Mehran Mumtaz – All-rounder
Usman Qadir – Bowler
Mir Hamza – Bowler
Muhammad Ali Dazy – Bowler
Irfan Khan Niazi – Batter
Arif Yaqoob – Bowler
Ahmed Daniyal – All-rounder
Category E
Asad Raza – Bowler
Tayyab Abbas – Bowler
Ammad Butt – All-rounder
Ammad Alam – Batter
Yasir Khan – Batter
Muhammad Akhlaq – Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Zeeshan – Bowler
Mohammad Imran Jr – Bowler
Zia ul Hasan – All-rounder
Mamoon Imtiaz – Bowler
Rumman Raees – Bowler
Saad Baig – Wicketkeeper
Arafat Minhas – All-rounder
Tayyab Tahir – Batter
Salman Fayyaz – Bowler