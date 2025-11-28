Key Pakistan players sign up for BPL 2026 auction

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, Test captain Shan Masood, and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik are among the 42 Pakistan cricketers registered for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026 auction.

The BPL players’ auction is set for November 30, with 245 overseas players already categorised for the event.

Meanwhile, the tournament is scheduled to be played from 26 December 2025 and will conclude on 23 January 2026.

The BPL 2026 will see a reduction in teams from seven to five. Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders remain, while Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors, and Sylhet Titans enter under new ownership after Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, and Sylhet Strikers exited.

Defending champions Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not participate this season.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the participating teams but has yet to release details regarding the new ownership structures.

The auction will feature 245 overseas players across five categories, A, B, C, D, and E, from which franchises will select talent for the season.

Ahead of the auction, several players have already been directly signed by franchises.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed joins the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, while opening batter Saim Ayub has been secured by Sylhet Titans, alongside Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

International stars have also been pre-signed, including England’s Alex Hales and Pakistan’s Usman Khan by Dhaka Capitals, and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis by Noakhali Express.

Pakistan players registered for BPL 2026 auction

Category A

Abdul Samad – Batter

Zaman Khan – Bowler

Mohammad Hasnain – Bowler

Usama Mir – Bowler

Shoaib Malik – All-rounder

Shan Masood – Batter

Salman Ali Agha – All-rounder

Mohammad Wasim – All-rounder

Mohammad Haris – Wicketkeeper

Aamer Jamal – All-rounder

Category B

Asif Ali – Batter

Salman Mirza – Bowler

Saud Shakeel – Batter

Category C

Ali Raza – Bowler

Jahandad Khan – All-rounder

Haider Ali – Batter

Khurram Shahzad – Bowler

Abdullah Shafique – Batter

Zafar Gohar – All-rounder

Bilawal Bhatti – All-rounder

Category D

Mehran Mumtaz – All-rounder

Usman Qadir – Bowler

Mir Hamza – Bowler

Muhammad Ali Dazy – Bowler

Irfan Khan Niazi – Batter

Arif Yaqoob – Bowler

Ahmed Daniyal – All-rounder

Category E

Asad Raza – Bowler

Tayyab Abbas – Bowler

Ammad Butt – All-rounder

Ammad Alam – Batter

Yasir Khan – Batter

Muhammad Akhlaq – Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Zeeshan – Bowler

Mohammad Imran Jr – Bowler

Zia ul Hasan – All-rounder

Mamoon Imtiaz – Bowler

Rumman Raees – Bowler

Saad Baig – Wicketkeeper

Arafat Minhas – All-rounder

Tayyab Tahir – Batter

Salman Fayyaz – Bowler