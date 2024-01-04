19.9 C
Key politicians to join PPP, leadership extends stay in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Five key politicians will likely to join the People’s Party in coming days, citing party sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan People’s Party’s leadership has extended its stay in Lahore over the request of the provincial party leaders, sources said.

Key politicians in Punjab were engaged in talks with the PPP and have reached to an agreement with the party’s leadership, according to sources.

Five political leaders have agreed to join the People’s Party, party sources shared. “They belong to different political parties”.

They will announce to join the People’s Party in a meeting with the party’s top leadership, sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that the PPP after losing its appeal to Punjab voters to a large extent, is trying to recover its loss and past mass appeal and rebuild the party’s base vanishing in Pakistan’s largest federating unit.

The party has failed to win considerable number of the national as well as provincial assembly’s seats after February 2008 general election, which was held under the shadow of assassination of Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2007, the chairman of the PPP and an icon of democracy.

The PPP case in Punjab also points out towards changing dynamics of Punjab politics.

