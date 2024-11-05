KFC parent reports surprise fall in global sales

Yum Brands reported a surprise fall in worldwide same-store sales on Tuesday as its KFC chain grapples with sluggish demand in the U.S., as well as choppy international sales.

KFC’s same-store sales in the U.S. tumbled 7%, marking their third straight quarter of declines this year.

The drop came even as Yum in August launched $5 offers on two new items under its “Taste of KFC” value menu, including eight-piece chicken nuggets pack as well as a chicken nugget meal bowl in addition to the two-piece drum and thigh meal.

The company was responding the ongoing “value wars” in the fast-food industry from peers such as McDonald’s and Burger King.

The chain, like many of its peers, has also contended with diners seeking deals and discounts when eating out to counter menu prices that remain high.

Yum’s Tex-Mex food chain Taco Bell, in contrast, remained a bright spot. U.S. same-store sales rose 4%, the 11th straight quarter of increase.

The company’s worldwide comparable sales fell 2%, compared with market expectations of a 0.23% rise, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Yum’s shares were down about 1% in premarket trading. They have risen 1.6% so far this year.

In international markets, the Pizza Hut parent faced the protracted impact from boycotts related to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Sales impact from the conflict had surfaced in several other markets beyond Malaysia, Indonesia and the Middle East, executives had said in August.

Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International missed quarterly revenue expectations on Tuesday, while McDonald’s reported its biggest quarterly global sales drop in four years last week.

Excluding items, Yum earned $1.37 per share in the third quarter ended Sept 30. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.41 per share.