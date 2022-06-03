KGF: Chapter 3: Hrithik Roshan to join Rocky Bhai’s universe?

As the massive success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ convinced makers to announce the third installment, rumors are rife that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be joining the ensemble cast of Rocky’s universe with Yash.

Following the enormous success of the sequel, Yash aka Rocky Bhai of Kolar Gold Fields is definitely returning to entertain the masses with ‘KGF: Chapter 3’. However, there is more to it, seems like the universe will be joined by Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan as well, although no official announcement has been made by the makers as yet.

Speaking to a media outlet, co-producer of the franchise, Vijay Kiragandur confirmed that “KGF Chapter 3 will not happen this year.”

“We have some plans, but Prashanth [Neel] is busy with Salaar at the moment while Yash will be announcing his new movie soon. Therefore, we need them to come together at the right time when they are free to begin work on KGF 3,” he told the outlet. “As of now, we don’t have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third installment will start.”

Moreover, about the casting, Kiragandur added, “Once we have finalized the dates, we will be in a better position to zero down on the star cast. And when the process to cast other actors begins, it will also hugely depend upon their availability at that time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KGF FILM CHAPTER-2 OFFICIAL (@kgf2official)

Earlier, he had also hinted at a ‘Marvel’ kind of universe for the action franchise, with ‘different characters from different movies’ like ‘Doctor Strange‘ or ‘Spider-Man’, which makes us believe that Roshan might join the cast as one of the pivotal characters of the universe.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ completed 50 glorious days at Box Office yesterday with a total worldwide collection standing at a massive INR 1240+ crores, giving a tough time to new launches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KGF FILM CHAPTER-2 OFFICIAL (@kgf2official)

‘K.G.F’ series follows the tale of Rocky – an underdog turned kingpin of gold mines, the ‘Kolar Gold Fields’.

Comments