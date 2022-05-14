‘K.G.F’ producer plans to create a ‘Marvel kind of universe’

Indian producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed ‘chapter 3’ for the blockbuster Pan-Indian series ‘K.G.F’, while he also revealed that they are going for a ‘Marvel kind of Universe’ for the franchise.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, Kiragandur confirmed that the action-thriller will return with another sequel in 2024. “We plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year,” he told the reporter. “We hope to release the film by 2024.”

As per Vijay, Prashanth Neel who helmed both the installments previously is currently busy filming for the movie titled ‘Salaar’ with him, which is expected to ‘complete by October-November this year’, after which the duo would work on the next installment of the crime saga.

About the cast and characters for the next chapter, Vijay stated, “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe.”

“We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider-Man Home Coming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ is still running strong in the theatres after 30 days of release, giving a tough time to new launches. Its global Box Office collection currently stands at INR1170 crores.

‘K.G.F’ series follows the tale of Rocky – an underdog turned kingpin of gold mines, the ‘Kolar Gold Fields’.

