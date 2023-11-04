Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC earnings leaked

The original post shows an insightful look at a table containing a list of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fights from the start till the end of his UFC career.

According to the post, Khabib earned $14,000 from his first fight against Abel Trujillo back in 2013, which brings his total earnings to $45,000 after sponsors and a win bonus, which sounds like a lot of money compared to the lower-trier fighters.

From 2013 onwards, Khabib’s earnings progressively increased each time as he advanced in his UFC career.

The “peak” for Khabib in terms of earnings, arrived in April 2018 in a fight against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, where he took home an impressive $680,000. This earning marks a substantial leap from his early days of fighting.

Later in April 2018, Khabib’s income soared from $680,000 to over $6.4 million after his fight with Conor McGregor after bonuses and sponsorships, with a base fight salary of $2 million.

This marked Khabib’s ascent to stardom and coincided with the explosive rise of the UFC, placing the organization firmly in the mainstream spotlight.

The list ended with two fights after the McGregor bout, where Khabib earned $6.8 million against Dustin Poirier in 2019 and another $6.8 million after facing Justin Gaethje in 2020.

For those still questioning Khabib’s decision to retire, this leaked post offers a new perspective.

In a sport notorious for underpaying its lower-tier athletes, Khabib managed to break through the system to reach the pinnacle.

The UFC continues to evolve and adapt, with the hope that earnings like these can be available to a larger pool of deserved fighters going forward.