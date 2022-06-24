Khaby Lame dethrones Charli D’Amelio as most-followed person on TikTok

Senegalese TikToker, Khaby Lame became the most followed user on the social application, dethroning dancer Charli D’Amelio on Thursday.

The video-sharing social application, TikTok has got a new reigning champion in Khaban (Khaby) Lame – a 22-year-old video creator, who amassed a total of 143.2 million followers on the platform, surpassing the previous queen, Charli D’Amelio’s record of 142.3 million TikTok users in the followers’ list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

Lame started making content in 2020 after losing his job due to the Covid pandemic and soon rose to fame with his sarcastically simple clips on the feed ridiculing the overly-complex hacks while keeping his facial expressions and body language poker straight. His satire in the viral videos garnered immense love for the creator, with his total likes count on the platform standing at 2.3 billion.

Speaking about the record, Lame said, “The funniest part of my content is the silence. Silent comedy speaks a language that everybody in the world can understand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

The social media personality currently has over 143 million and 78 million followers on TikTok and Instagram respectively.

In other news, the new prince of TikTok Khaby Lame has launched his first collection in collaboration with Boss. The Boss x Khaby collection includes a varsity jacket and hoodie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

Comments