Khaby Lame sells his company for $975M

Khaby Lame sold his company, Step Distinctive Limited, in an all-stock deal valued at $975 million, marking a significant move social media creator.

Last week’s agreement, it involved a partial acquisition and strategic partnership with Rich Sparkle Holdings. Under the terms of the deal, Rich Sparkle will hold exclusive rights to the Senegalese and Italian creator’s commercial activities for a minimum of 36 months. These rights cover endorsements, licensing, e-commerce ventures and brand partnerships connected to Lame’s global profile.

As part of the transaction, Lame will become a controlling shareholder in Rich Sparkle Holdings, positioning him not only as an equity stakeholder but also as a creative partner within the company. Rich Sparkle has projected that the partnership could generate more than $4 billion in annual sales, reflecting the scale of Lame’s digital reach and commercial appeal.

Lame, who is estimated to have around 360 million followers across social media platforms, has also authorised the development of an AI-powered digital twin. The technology will involve creating a virtual replica based on his facial features, voice patterns and behavioural traits. According to the company, this will enable the production of multilingual content and the possibility of virtual livestreams featuring a digital version of the creator.

A digital twin is designed to replicate a real person in digital form, allowing brands and platforms to scale content creation without the creator’s constant physical involvement. The move places Lame at the center of a growing trend in artificial intelligence and creator-led commerce.

Rich Sparkle described the agreement as a significant shift in how content and e-commerce intersect. “This is not just an equity acquisition, but a revolution in the global content e-commerce model,” the company said in a statement.

The deal highlights how top-tier influencers are increasingly leveraging technology and ownership structures to expand their businesses beyond traditional sponsorships.