Khadija Saleem opens up about her foray into showbiz industry

A rising Pakistani television figure Khadija Saleem has candidly revealed that she tearfully persuaded her father to allow her to pursue an acting career.

Appearing on “Shan-e-Suhoor,” actress Khadija Saleem stated that when she was in the ninth grade, she told her mother she wanted to be an actress. However, her mother immediately discouraged her, telling her never to mention it again. Her mother expressed concern that the family might face disrespect if she entered the industry, advising her to remain silent on the matter.

Khadija Saleem claimed that after receiving several reprimands from her mother, she initially pivoted her plans, declaring an intention to pursue interior design or event planning instead.

Responding to a query about her education, Khadija said, “I was studying biology, but I struggled during the COVID-19 years. I passed the ninth and tenth grades during the pandemic and completed the eleventh and twelfth grades online.”

“I have had a passion for acting since childhood,” she continued. “I sobbed a lot when things felt overwhelming. During Tahajjud prayers, I used to tell Allah that I couldn’t fail because my younger brother was supporting me.”

She further shared, “I eventually just cried to my father. He finally agreed and even accompanied me to my first audition.”

The actress noted that her father is now her biggest supporter. She shared a lighthearted detail that when she is filming a drama, he encourages her and even asks if there are fewer scenes to film that day, to which she jokingly apologises if the schedule is light.