Khadija Shah arrested in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and designer Khadija Shah in Jinnah House attack case on May 09, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Khadija Shah has been presented infront of SSP CIA police Malik Liaqat in Iqbal town Lahore.

Punjab Police earlier conducted raids at three different locations but failed to arrest designer Khadija Shah, who is allegedly involved in the Jinnah House attack.

They stated that Khadija Shah had taken refuge at Meher Tareen’s house, upon raiding there she fled from the scene. The police had said that Khadija Shah left wearing a veil to hide her identity one hour before the police team arrived.

On the other hand, Meher Tareen stated in her statement that she has had no contact with Khadija Shah since she left her flat.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.