Khadija Shah’s arrest warrant issued in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: Following the cancellation of an arrest warrant in the Jinnah House attack case, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrant for Khadija Shah in the Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported.

ATC issued an arrest warrant for Khadija Shah over a no-show in the Askari Tower vandalism case. The police have been directed to arrest and present Ms. Shah before it on April 17 (tomorrow).

On December 28, last year, she was released by released from prison after being granted bail by a local court in Quetta.

She was arrested in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching police vehicles.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also arrested her in a cybercrime case of posting social media messages to incite people against the army during the May 9 violence.

