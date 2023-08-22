Khadim Rind to become new Police Chief of Karachi

KARACHI: A reshuffle of top police officials in Sindh has been on the card as a list of Grade-21 police officers has been prepared for transfers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It has been decided to appoint Additional IGP Khadim Rind as the new police chief of Karachi. Incumbent police chief of the city, Javed Alam Odho will be transferred to the IG Police Jails post. Javed Alam Odho had took charge as the city police chief in June last year.

Additional IGP Imran Yaqoob Minhas will be posted as Chairman Anti-Corruption Department, while AIG Munir Shaikh will be transferred to the Motorway Police.

The federal government on Saturday approved appointment of Dr Riffat Mukhtar as the new Sindh inspector general on Saturday, replacing Ghulam Nabi Memon as the provincial police chief.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Riffat Mukhtar – a BS-21 officer serving under government of Punjab – was transferred and posted as provincial police officer, government of Sindh, with immediate effect”.

Meanwhile, according to a separate notification, Ghulam Nabi Memon was relieved from Sindh inspector general post and directed to report to the Establishment Division.

The interim federal government has reshuffled the senior bureaucracy a day after the caretaker cabinet sworn in.