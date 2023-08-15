Khairpur teacher arrested in ‘students’ rape case’

KARACHI: Khairpur teacher accused of raping students was arrested by police after Sindh High Court (SHC) nullified the decision of the trial court in Khairpur.

The Khairpur court had acquitted retired teacher Sarang Shar in the case of raping and filming videos of his students who came to his house for tuition.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV, Khairpur, after scrutinising evidence and police reports, acquitted retired teacher Sarang Shar in the case of sexually assaulting and filming videos of his students.

The decission of trial court was challenged in the Sindh High Court. In today’s hearing, the SHC after hearing initial arguments from both the sides, nullified the decision of the trial court.

Following the SHC orders of striking down the decision of trial court, Sarang Shar was taken into custody by the police from the courtroom.

It may be noted that two years ago, objectionable videos had emerged on social media showing teacher Sarang Shar allegedly sexually assaulting his students at his house in Thari Mirwah, Khairpur.