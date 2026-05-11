Khairunnisa: Banned BLA recruit speaks as Islamabad attack foiled

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday said security forces had foiled a major terror attack to target Islamabad by arresting a would-be female suicide bomber in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference, Bugti said the woman had been coerced into carrying out a suicide attack by the Indian-sponsored Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH).

The chief minister said the woman had gone missing some time ago, but intelligence reports later revealed that she was being trained for a suicide mission.

“The security forces acted in time and successfully foiled the planned suicide attack,” Bugti said.

CM Bugti said that terrorists blackmailed the woman and threatened that her father would be killed if she refused to carry out the attack. He said she was being transported from Turbat to Islamabad when security agencies arrested her.

He said she was arrested en route from Turbat to Islamabad.

Bugti said intelligence agencies had received information regarding a training camp where preparations for a suicide attack were underway.

The chief minister strongly criticised terrorist groups for exploiting women for subversive activities.

“Our Baloch women are not part of any war,” Bugti said, adding that such actions had no connection with Baloch traditions or values.

He said the woman had been handed over to her father “with dignity and respect,” and authorities had advised the family to keep a close watch on her.

Bugti praised intelligence agencies for preventing a major incident that could have damaged Pakistan’s international image.

During the press conference, the woman said she had been mentally prepared for a suicide attack, and her cousin had pressured and threatened her to work for the BLA.

She also said police treated her respectfully after taking her into custody and added that she wanted to continue her education and move forward with her life.