Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui shows outrage over Bilawal’s speech

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed outrage over the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) attitude regarding the delimitations of Sindh local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

An emergency meeting of the MQM-P Rabita Committee meeting was chaired by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in which the convener expressed outrage over the PPP’s stance over the delimitation of Sindh LG polls.

In the meeting, Siddiqui sought recommendations from the Rabita Committee members. The RC members also asked PPP to clarify its position on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech whether is a political statement or a party policy.

The MQM-P Rabita Committee also asked PPP to clarify whether it wants to address the issues of the urban and rural Sindh or stick to occupying the constitutions via fake delimitation.

The RC members said that the political party will not hesitate to part ways with the ruling alliance if it does not get a satisfactory response from PPP.

Comments