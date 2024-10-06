Khalid Qadoumi addresses Al-Aqsa Million March in Karachi

KARACHI: At the Al-Aqsa Million March in Karachi, Hamas spokesman Khaled Qaddoumi praised the efforts of the Mujahideen, claiming they are inflicting heavy losses on the Israeli army and damaging Israel’s pride.

He criticized the support Israel receives from the United States, Great Britain, and France, but emphasized that Hamas remains committed to the resistance.

Qaddoumi also highlighted the severe toll the conflict has taken on Palestinians, with over 45,000 martyrs in the past year and 10,000 people missing.

Meanwhile, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Muhammad Hussain Mehanti recalled support for Palestine, vowing to stand ready for the freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque and warning of Israel’s ambition for a Greater Israel.