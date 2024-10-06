web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 6, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Khalid Qadoumi addresses Al-Aqsa Million March in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: At the Al-Aqsa Million March in Karachi, Hamas spokesman Khaled Qaddoumi praised the efforts of the Mujahideen, claiming they are inflicting heavy losses on the Israeli army and damaging Israel’s pride.

He criticized the support Israel receives from the United States, Great Britain, and France, but emphasized that Hamas remains committed to the resistance.

READ: JI holds solidarity march for Gaza in Karachi

Qaddoumi also highlighted the severe toll the conflict has taken on Palestinians, with over 45,000 martyrs in the past year and 10,000 people missing.

Meanwhile, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Muhammad Hussain Mehanti recalled support for Palestine, vowing to stand ready for the freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque and warning of Israel’s ambition for a Greater Israel.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.