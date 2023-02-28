Khalid Raza murder case investigation handed over to CTD

KARACHI: The investigation of the high-profile murder case of the vice chairman Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, has been transferred to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Syed Khalid Raza was shot dead outside his residence in Karachi on Sunday.

The police said the investigation of the high-profile murder case to the CTD as a proscribed organization has claimed responsibility for the attack and the involvement of a ‘foreign hand’ in the case also cannot be ruled out.

Now the CTD will investigate the murder case of Syed Khalid Raza, the police officer said.

It may be noted that on Sunday, unidentified armed men killed the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, outside his residence in Karachi

The firing incident took place in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 7 area of Karachi. Police said that the deceased was identified as Khalid Raza. Police detailed that unidentified armed men targeted Raza at the doorstep of his house.

Police added that the attackers did not take belongings after killing Raza. They said that Raza is an office-bearer of a private schools’ association. Moreover, he was the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools.

