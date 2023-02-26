Federation of Private Schools VC Khalid Raza killed in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men have killed the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, outside his residence in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The firing incident took place in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 7 area of Karachi. Police said that the slain man was identified as Khalid Raza. Police detailed that unidentified armed men targeted Raza at the doorstep of his house.

Police added that the attackers did not take belongings after killing Raza. They said that Raza is an office-bearer of a private schools’ association. Moreover, he was the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools.

Following the incident, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori contacted the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and sought a report on Raza’s killing. He ordered the AIG Karachi to investigate the incident in all aspects.

