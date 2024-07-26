Khalilur Rehman kidnapping: Police get 4-day remand of suspect Amna Urooj

LAHORE: A local court on Friday handed over suspect Amna Urooj to police on a four-day physical remand in playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s honey trap case.

During the hearing, the police produced accused Amna Urooj before Judicial Magistrate Nabeela Amir.

The investigation officer requested the court for extension physical remand of suspect Amna Urooj, adding that her custody was required for recovery and investigations.

The court, allowing two separate applications of the police, handed over Amna Urooj to police on four-day physical remand and ordered her production upon the expiry of the remand term.

The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused on a complaint of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

The Lahore police busted a 12-member gang, including the prime female suspect, that kidnapped and robbed well-known dramatist Khalilur Rehman Qamar, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Imran Kishwar in a presser with Khalilur Rehman Qamar said that the kidnappers had demanded Rs 10 million from the scriptwriter.

He said that the statement of the woman suspect, who invited Khalilur Rehman Qamar with an interest in producing a drama, has been recorded. She revealed that they used to trap high-profile people and were doing so for the past two years.

The DIG said that the arrested prime suspect named Amna Urooj revealed that they had been operating for two years and were involved in various criminal activities.

Imran Kishwar said that the suspects had deleted Khalilur Rehman Qamar mobile phone’s data in a bid to avoid their arrest, adding that the police were able to recover the data.

“We arrested the prime suspect Amna Urooj by re-covering the data and later caught the rest of the accused,” the DIG said.

He said that the suspects detained Khalilur Rehman Qamar for two hours, blindfolded, and dropped him at Nankana Sahib.

The DIG said that Amna confessed that they trapped the scriptwriter under the pretext of a drama-related project. The police also claimed to have recovered weapons, including Kalashnikovs, SMGs, pistols, and wireless sets, from the gang’s possession.

Meanwhile, Khalilur Rehman Qamar praised the police for their swift action, saying that they had fulfilled their promise of arresting the culprits within hours.

According to the case filed by drama writer, a woman named Amna Urooj contacted him, claiming to be a big fan and expressing interest in producing a drama.

“Upon arrived at the location provided by the woman, I was made to sit in a room. After some time, unknown armed suspects entered the room, beat me, and took away my mobile phone, cash, ATM card, and other belongings,” Khalil ur Rehman Qamar said in his police report.

In his police report, he stated that he was then blindfolded and taken to an unknown location where the suspects demanded an additional Rs 10 million for his release, however, when the demand was not met, they threw him at an unknown location and escaped from the scene.