Khalistan movement advocates for a peaceful, non-violent approach: Pannun

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the Khalistan movement, has declared that India’s attempts to intimidate them through violent attacks will not deter their cause. The recent killing of Hardeep Singh Najjar has, according to Pannu, only served to strengthen the resolve of the Khalistan movement.

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with ARY News in San Francisco, Pannun shed light on the purpose behind conducting referendums in countries like America. He emphasized that their goal is to achieve Khalistan through democratic means. Pannu expressed pride in living in a city that values freedom of expression, stating that fear of death does not hinder their commitment.

Pannun acknowledged the security and freedom provided by the governments of America and Canada to the Khalistan movement. He boldly asserted that, despite the risks, fear of death does not deter them from pursuing their cause. Pannu reiterated that they would not have embarked on this path if they were afraid.

Highlighting the recent Khalistan Referendum in the United States, Pannun pointed out a significant surge in youth participation. According to him, if India were to permit a referendum in Punjab today, a staggering ninety percent of Punjabis would likely cast their votes in favor of Khalistan. Pannu clarified that the movement advocates for a peaceful, non-violent approach.

Responding to questions about India’s actions, Pannun accused the Modi government of prolonging the establishment of Khalistan. He alleged that the delay would only result in further fragmentation of the nation. Pannu went on to claim that the government is settling non-Punjabis in Punjab, drawing parallels to the situation in occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, he expressed concern about the economic struggles faced by farmers in Punjab.

Last month the U.S. Justice department said an Indian government official had directed the assassination plot and unveiled charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.

India expressed concern about the linkage and dissociated itself from the plot, saying it would formally investigate the concerns of the United States and take “necessary follow-up action” on the findings of a panel set up on Nov. 18.

U.S. officials have named the target of the attempted murder as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

Pannun is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice, a group that India labelled an “unlawful association” in 2019, citing its involvement in extremist activities. Subsequently, in 2020, India listed Pannun as an “individual terrorist.”

News of the U.S. plot came two months after Canada said it was looking at credible allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist, in a Vancouver suburb.