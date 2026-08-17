During the Khalistan referendum held in Indiana, Sikh separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) announced Shimla as the proposed capital of the “Democratic Republic of Khalistan.”

Addressing the gathering via video link, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun declared Shimla the proposed capital and accused the Indian government of genocide against Sikhs.

The referendum was an unofficial, non-governmental exercise organised by SFJ; such referendums are not legally binding.

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At the conclusion of the event, Pannun also released a map of the proposed Khalistan and said Sikhs had a legal right to defend their religion and families.

He further accused New Delhi of pursuing what he described as a “three-front war” against Punjab.

According to SFJ, the next phase of its referendum campaign is scheduled to take place in Alberta, Canada, on October 18. SFJ lists the Indiana vote as having taken place on August 16, 2026.

Pannun also alleged that Punjab’s youth were being devastated through drug use, while agricultural debt and financial difficulties were driving Sikh farmers to suicide.

During the event, he paid tribute to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Talwinder Singh Parmar and Lakhbir Singh Rode.

Note: The claims regarding genocide, a “three-front war” and the proposed Khalistan government represent statements made by Pannun/SFJ and are presented as allegations rather than independently established facts.