Khalistan Referendum: Sikhs protest outside Indian embassy in Canada

TORONTO: A large number of Sikhs on Saturday held a protest demonstration outside Indian embassy in Toronto, Canada, to support Khalistan Referendum voting scheduled on September 18 (tomorrow).

The Sikh protestors chanted slogans against the Indian government for their alleged attempts to fail Khalistan Referendum. The protestors said India is afraid of the referendum and trying to create chaos ahead of Khalistan Referendum.

The Khalistan Referendum voting will be held on September 18 at Gore Meadows Recreation Centre in Brampton but the large-scale activity has already started in full swing.

Last week, Canadian Sikhs registered a new record in support of the Khalistan movement by taking out a car rally that stretched to several kilometers, consisting of over 2000 vehicles including cars and iconic Canadian trucks.

Khalistan Referendum campaign — in which Sikhs are asked to answer the question “Should Indian governed Punjab be an independent country?” — has drawn fierce opposition from New Delhi, Indian media and pro-India segments of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

While Indian media and NRIs have been voicing their opposition, the Indian government has been pro-actively labelling and equating the unofficial referendum on Khalistan as “terrorism” and has declared SFJ — the proponent of the referendum — as an illegal organisation under the controversial Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) of India.

