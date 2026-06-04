Khamenei says US, Israel aim to sow 'division' after war defeat

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader on Thursday said the US and Israel trying to sow “division” among Iranians after suffering a “decisive blow” during the Middle East war.

In a written message, Mojtaba Khamenei said “the malicious enemy” was seeking to “plant the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, mistrust and division” among the public.

“In confronting these ill intentions, everyone must, through steadfastness, insight, preserving unity and cohesion… neutralise their sinister plot,” his message said.

The remarks by Iran’s third supreme leader were recited by a prayer leader at the mausoleum of the founder of Iran’s Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on the 37th anniversary of his death.

The 1979 revolution toppled the US-backed shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, ending a dynasty.

After Khomeini’s death in 1989, Ali Khamenei succeeded him as supreme leader until he was killed on February 28 this year during US and Israeli attacks that triggered a regional war.

The conflict was halted with a ceasefire deal on April 8, followed by direct and mediated talks for a permanent end that have failed to reach an agreement.

Every June 4 since 1989, Ali Khamenei had delivered a speech at the commemoration. This year an empty chair bearing his portrait stood at the mausoleum, according to footage broadcast from the site.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father, has remained out of public view since his selection in March and has addressed Iranians only through written statements.

Portraits of him and the two previous supreme leaders were displayed at the mausoleum in southern Tehran, according to the live broadcast.

Attendees waved the flag of the Islamic republic and banners of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

Iran has linked any agreement with the United States to end the war with a broader end to hostilities across the region, including in Lebanon, where Hezbollah fighting with Israeli forces.