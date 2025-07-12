All eyes on Khamzat Chimaev as retirement talk grows before UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev could be preparing to step away from the Octagon for good, with UFC 319 possibly marking his final appearance in the sport, says Caio Borralho.

The rising concerns stem from ongoing health issues and increasing pressure from his home country, casting doubt over his future beyond his upcoming title fight against Dricus Du Plessis.

Scheduled to headline UFC 319 on Saturday, 16 August 2025 at the United Center in Chicago, Chimaev will finally get his long-awaited shot at UFC gold.

However, whispers around the MMA world suggest that should Khamzat Chimaev capture the title, he may immediately call time on his fighting career.

Read More: Ben Askren’s biggest comeback — And it wasn’t in the cage

The speculation has been fuelled by fellow middleweight contender Caio Borralho, who indicated there has been talk of Khamzat Chimaev stepping away from the sport if he secures the belt.

According to Borralho, Chimaev is already financially secure and dealing with various personal pressures, which might make retirement a real option.

This isn’t the first time Khamzat Chimaev has faced questions about retirement. In 2021, after a difficult battle with COVID-19, the 31-year-old briefly hinted at leaving the sport, though he eventually returned to competition.

Now, as the spotlight grows ahead of UFC 319, many are left wondering if this could be Khamzat Chimaev’s final walk to the Octagon.

With age, wealth, and health all playing a part, the signs are beginning to point towards a possible early exit from the sport.

Regardless of the outcome in Chicago, the future of Khamzat Chimaev remains uncertain, but the talk around his retirement is growing louder by the day.

Earlier, Former wrestling and MMA star Ben Askren has gave fans an emotional update after surviving a life-threatening battle with pneumonia.

The 40-year-old had to undergo a double lung transplant and spent over a month in hospital, including time in critical condition.

Ben Askren explained that he has no memory of what happened between late May and early July.

His condition became so severe that his heart stopped multiple times, and doctors had to take extreme measures to save his life.