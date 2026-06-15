A famous teacher in India, Khan Sir, is facing legal trouble due to a violent scuffle occurring close to his coaching center in Patna. The incident has fueled discussions around the competitive atmosphere of the exam coaching sector and safety of these institutions.

Who is Khan Sir or Faisal Khan?

The teacher, whose original name is Faisal Khan, is popular among students for his pedagogy and for providing education at affordable costs. A native of Uttar Pradesh, he migrated to Patna and established Khan GS Research Centre, which evolved into Khan Global Studies. Khan Sir has an immense following on YouTube and his most ardent followers are students from rural areas, aiming for competitive exams such as the UPSC or Bihar Police. Known for simplifying complex topics in a humorous tone in Hindi and offering scholarships, Khan Sir has inspired countless aspiring individuals.

The problem escalated on the night of 2 June 2026, near the coaching center located in Musallahpur Haat. A group of around 15-20 people are reported to have vandalized the center by pelting stones and were heard firing gunshots. While damages were caused to the signs displayed on the center, a guard sustained injuries during the commotion. Students protested a day later and the incident gained nationwide coverage.

Khan Sir’s team claimed the attack was organized by a rival coaching center that was jealous of their success. They argued that the incident was a deliberate attempt to shut down an institute that provides cheap education to students who can’t afford expensive classes.

As the police investigated, they arrested Roshan Anand, the director of a rival academy. However, as more details emerged from CCTV footage and statements from security guards, the situation became more complicated. Evidence suggested that shots might have been fired from inside Khan Sir’s own building. Because of this, the police filed a case against Khan Sir, including serious charges like attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act. Two of his security guards were arrested and allegedly claimed that Khan Sir was involved, which he denies.

Recently, the courts have stepped in. Khan Sir applied for anticipatory bail, and in early June, a court in Patna granted him temporary protection from arrest as long as he helps with the investigation. Meanwhile, the Patna High Court is looking into a petition to drop the charges against him.

The situation has become even more complex with news that the brother of the rival director was found dead in a hotel in Nepal. While authorities are looking into it, no official link to the coaching dispute has been proven. Khan Sir has publicly offered his condolences and asked for a fair investigation. On top of this, his institute is also facing notices for not following fire safety rules.

This whole situation shows just how cutthroat the coaching business in Patna has become. It brings up tough questions about how these centers are run, the use of private security, and the pressure on famous educators. Many of Khan Sir’s supporters still see him as a hero for helping poor students, while others say that everyone must follow the law, no matter how popular they are.

Even with these legal problems, Khan Sir remains a major figure in Indian education. The results of this case will likely have a big impact on his career and the way coaching centers operate in the region. The investigation and court hearings are still going on.