Khan, Zadran lead Afghanistan to Zimbabwe T20 series win

Spinner Rashid Khan and batter Ibrahim Zadran starred as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets on Friday to clinch a three-match Twenty20 series with a game to spare.

Zimbabwe won the toss, batted and were all out for 125 at Harare Sports Club. Afghanistan then reached 129-3 with 12 balls remaining.

After suffering a heavy loss in a one-off Test, the tourists had won the first T20 by 53 runs on Wednesday. The dead rubber T20 will be played on Sunday.

Khan took 3-9, including the wicket of rival captain Sikandar Raza, who top-scored for Zimbabwe with 37 off 32 balls, including four fours.

Raza was caught and bowled as he struggled to deal with a delivery aimed at off stump, striking the ball straight to the 27-year-old Afghan skipper.

Khan struck again three balls later in the 16th over, as his googly led to Tashinga Musekiwa (13) being caught by Mohammad Nabi at long on.

The 24-run sixth-wicket partnership of Raza and Musekiwa was the best for Zimbabwe, who struggled after the failures of top-order pair Dion Myers (six) and Brendan Taylor (three).

Brad Evans (12) was Khan’s other victim, trapped leg before as he attempted a sweep with Zimbabwe desperately seeking runs late in the innings.

For the second straight T20, Zadran top scored for Afghanistan, hitting an unbeaten 57 for his 12th T20 half century after 52 runs on Wednesday. His 51-ball stand included seven fours.

It was left to fourth-wicket partner Azmatullah Omarzai to hit the match and series-winning four past long off.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 125, 19.3 overs (S. Raza 37; R. Khan 3-9) v Afghanistan 129-3, 18 overs (I. Zadran 57 not out; B.Evans 2-21)

Result: Afghanistan won by seven wickets