Minor girl found dead in gunny sack after being sexually assaulted in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: A four-year-old girl was found dead in a gunny sack from fields in Khanewal district of Punjab province allegedly after being subjected to sexual assault, five days after she went missing, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the family of the victim, the four-year-old Zeeba Nadeem was playing with the children five days back when she went missing.

“Her tortured body packed in a gunny bag was found from nearby fields,” the family said as they approached the Kahna police station for registration of the FIR in the matter.

The police have, meanwhile, taken over the possession of the body to ascertain the cause of death as the family has alleged the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault being murdered.

Meanwhile, the SHO of Kahna police was removed from his post by the DPO after the family alleged that he took no action on the complaint filed with the police five days back.

DPO Ali Waseem said that no stone would be left unturned to arrest the suspect involved in the heinous act.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani has also taken notice of the incident and directed the RPO Multan to submit a report in this regard and arrest the suspect on an immediate basis and take strict action against him.

“Justice should be ensured on a priority basis for the parents of the deceased child,” the IG Punjab said.

Incidents of children being subjected to sexual assault have been reported frequently from across the country. In a similar incident recently, a six-year-old girl was murdered after being subjected to sexual abuse in Dunyapur.

Police said little Asma, who went missing six day ago, was found dead in a pond in Dunyapur.

Subsequently, the minor was shifted to a medical facility, where her medical examination was carried out.

A police official said her postmortem report confirmed that she was subjected to sexual abuse before her captor(s) murdered and dumped her.