Khanewal mob lynching: PM Imran Khan seeks report on police failure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday responded to the Khanewal incident and said that mob lynching will be dealt with the full severity of the law, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that they have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands and mob lynchings will be dealt with the full severity of the law.

“Have asked Punjab IG for report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in Mian Channu and against the police who failed in their duty,” he said.

We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands & mob lynchings will be dealt with full severity of the law. Have asked Punjab IG for report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in MIan Channu & against the police who failed in their duty. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2022



Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also took notice of mob lynching in suburb area Khanewal and sought a report from IG Punjab.

The chief minister directed the police to conduct a transparent probe into the mob lynching and take strict action against those involved in torturing a man to death.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب کا خانیوال کے علاقے میں پیش آنے والے افسوسناک واقعہ پر IG پولیس سے رپورٹ طلب “افسوسناک واقعہ میں ملوث عناصر کو قانون کے کٹہرے میں لا کر خلاف سخت ترین قانونی کارروائی کی جائے” ۔ وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) February 12, 2022

میں نے بارہا اپنے نظام تعلیم میں تباہ کن شدت پسندی کی طرف توجہ دلائ ہے،سیالکوٹ اور میاں چنوں جیسے واقعات عشروں سے نافذ تعلیمی نظام کا حاصل ہیں یہ مسئلہ قانون کے نفاذ کا بھی ہے اور سماج کی تنزلی کا بھی، سکول، تھانہ اور منبر اگر ان تین کی اصلاح نہ ہوئ تو بڑی تباہی کیلئے تیار رہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 13, 2022

