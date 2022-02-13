Sunday, February 13, 2022
Khanewal mob lynching: PM Imran Khan seeks report on police failure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday responded to the Khanewal incident and said that mob lynching will be dealt with the full severity of the law, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that they have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands and mob lynchings will be dealt with the full severity of the law.

“Have asked Punjab IG for report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in Mian Channu and against the police who failed in their duty,” he said.


Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also took notice of mob lynching in suburb area Khanewal and sought a report from IG Punjab.

The chief minister directed the police to conduct a transparent probe into the mob lynching and take strict action against those involved in torturing a man to death.

