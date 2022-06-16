Khanpur boy commits suicide after being scolded by parents

KHANPUR: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy in Khanpur, Punjab, committed suicide after being scolded by his parents, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A boy named, Bilal, 16 years old, after being depressed over scolding from his parents committed suicide by jumping in front of a freight train in Khanpur.

The incident took place near Feroza Railway Station, the rescue sources said and added the body has been moved to the hospital.

The intolerance in society especially among the youth is increasing with every passing day. In one such incident, a student committed suicide in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala tehsil.

They said Hasnain Sarfaraz was upset over his performance in the intermediate exams 2021.

His score was 820, lower than that of his classmates, due to which he felt disheartened and decided to end his life, the police said.

