Khanpur: Brother kept sister cuffed in chain for 15 years

KHANPUR: In a horrific incident, a man kept his sister cuffed in chains for 15 years in Punjab’s Khanpur area simply to maintain control over a family property, ARY News reported.

Police said the suspect committed the brutal act with the help of his son and niece, frequently torturing his sister over the years.

Fortunately, neighboring residents were alerted after hearing the woman’s loud screams during a recent torture episode and immediately called the police.

Police officers, with the assistance of neighbors, rescued the chained woman from the house. While the primary suspect has been taken into custody, his son and niece fled the scene before police arrived.

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According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The DSP added that police are currently conducting raids at various locations to arrest the remaining suspects.