Khanpur canal breach floods villages

KHANPUR: A 200-foot-wide breach occurred in the Aab-i-Hayat Canal near Chak 45 in Khanpur on Sunday, causing extensive flooding in nearby areas.

According to the local residents, water from the canal inundated surrounding fields, orchards, residential localities, and graveyards.

Locals immediately informed the irrigation department. Officers from the irrigation department, along with Rescue 1122 teams and the tehsil administration, reached the site and began efforts to plug the breach.

However, the strong water flow created difficulties in carrying out the rescue and repair work. Villagers also started working on their own to help close the breach.

The cause of the breach has not yet been determined.

Revenue and irrigation officials were assessing the damage to crops, with farmers reportedly suffering losses worth millions of rupees.

Panic spread among the residents as the flooding continued in the area. Meanwhile, locals staged a protest, demanding that the Bahawalpur Commissioner take notice of the situation.