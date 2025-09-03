Spillways of Khanpur Dam opened as water reaches maximum capacity

KHANPUR: Authorities opened the spillways of Khanpur Dam on Wednesday after the reservoir reached 99 percent of its storage capacity, to ensure safety and regulate water flow.

According to official data, water inflow into the dam was recorded at 1,204 cusecs, while outflow through the spillways has been increased to between 6,800 and 7,500 cusecs. The reservoir’s maximum conservation level stands at 1,982 feet, which has nearly been reached due to continuous inflows following torrential rains in the region.

The district administration has issued safety advisories for residents along the banks of the Haro River in Haripur, Hasan Abdal, and Attock, urging them to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel near the river, and adopt preventive measures to avert any mishap.

Rescue and relief teams have been placed on high alert to deal with emergencies. Officials stressed that the opening of spillways is a routine safety measure during high inflows and appealed to the public to stay vigilant without panicking.

Meanwhile, more rainfall has been expected in upper areas of the country during next 24 to 48 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday.

“Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Lahore are expected to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours,” NDMA stated.

“Southern parts of Punjab and Sindh likely to be lashed by rains under the influence of this weather system,” NDMA said.

NDMA said that Sindh’s coastal districts Badin, Sujawal and Thar Parkar could receive heavy rainfall.